Aregbesola Rehabilitates 160 Lunatics, Rescues Over 5000 Accident Victims

No fewer than160 lunatics have been rehabilitated while over 5000 accident victims have been rescued by the Osun State Government so far.

Newly sworn-in Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa stated this in a meeting with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalist, Osun Council, on Wednesday.

Baderinwa said the O’ Rehabilitation Programme of Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration has succeeded in restoring sanity back to 160 insane people who are now integrated back into the society.

According to the commissioner, the O’ Rehabilitation programme has also cleaned up the streets of cities and towns across the state off insane and people who are suffering from psychological defect.

He disclosed that over 5000 accident victims have also been rescued on the roads through the Osun Ambulance Service, saying that the programme has saved lives of many roads users.

Baderinwa called on media practitioners in the state to embrace the doctrine of developmental journalism for the promotion of good governance and sustainable peace and development.

The former Chairman of the NUJ in Ekiti stated solicited the support, understanding and corporation of journalists in the state in projecting the project, programmes and policies of Governor Rauf Aregbesola's administration.

He called for more synergy, cordial professional relationship between journalists and the State government.

The former Chief Press Secretary to former governor of the State, Chief Bisi Akande maintained that Aregbesola is a performing governor whose administration has surpassed previous ones in terms of infrastructural projects and programme with human face.

Baderinwa said the state government held journalists in high esteem, adding that their role in promoting and projecting the activities of Aregbesola's administration could not be over emphasised.

The commissioner who lamented that Aregbesola's projects, programmes and policies were being under-reported urged the journalists to feel free to ask questions about policies and programmes of the government.