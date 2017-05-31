Calabar tragedy! Navy used GPMG to destroy police station – Eyewitness

Following Tuesday’s clash between the Navy and Police in Calabar, there are indications that the naval operatives used a General Purpose Machine Gun to bring down a section of the Akim Police Barracks in the Cross River State capital.

Trouble started earlier on Tuesday when an unidentified naval rating was shot in the left shoulder by policeman over an alleged traffic offence.

The situation later degenerated as a section of the Akim Police Station, which is located along the busy IBB Way, was allegedly burnt by some naval personnel, while two vehicles were also set ablaze.

It was learnt that two policemen identified as Sergeant Odudu and Corporal Emmanuel Mbang were shot dead at close range while a third policeman simply identified as Ibiam was shot in the left eye.