SYNW LAUDS DENJA ABDULAHI OVER VARIOUS ACHIEVEMENTS

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers has described the current National President of the Association of Nigerian Authors, Denja Abdulahi as an achiever and a committed leader whose literary legacy will be forever celebrated in ANA.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, Wole Adedoyin enthused: “We are proud to have benefited immensely in your positive leadership as the current ANA President. Your true love for ANA is undeniable and visible to everyone to see. We are blessed to have you and will always be with you all the way.”

“We commend your profound contribution to ANA over one year through various developmental literary projects executed by you, he added.

Wole, who described Denja Abdulahi as one of his literary mentors prayed: “May the good Allah protect you as you trudge on.

Citing remarkable developmental and members-oriented projects the ANA president had executed since he assumed office over one year ago, Wole Adedoyin said Denja Abdulahi deserves accolades.

Some of the mentioned projects well executed by the Denja Abdulahi led ANA excos are: the foundation laying and tree planting ceremony of the ongoing ANA’s Mamman Jiya Vatsa Writers’ Village, Mpape, Abuja, professional enhancement of ANA’s website, the electronic membership database, Authors Groove, ANA Documentary, Enhancement of ANA literary prizes, first National Teen Authorship Conference, appointment and reappointment of ANA Committee members to mention but few.

“I make bold to say that it’s during Denja’s tenure that more members of ANA are given more opportunity to serve at the national level and I thank him most sincerely for this, Wole stated.