Red Cross Society Honours Delta Commissioner With Life Associate Member

The investiture of the Delta State Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor as a Life Associate Member of the Nigerian Red Cross Society has been described as a call to greater humanitarian and selfless service to society.

The Delta State Chairman of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Prince Olatunde Victor Olasupo (JP) who decorated the Justice Commissioner and Attorney-General of the State on Tuesday in Asaba, said Barr Mrakpor’s investiture as a life Member of the Humanitarian Body was in recognition of the Attorney-General’s philanthropic gestures and his passion to help those in distress and add value to people’s lives irrespective of their status, tribe or religion which is one of the core objectives of the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

While giving a brief history of how the Nigerian Red Cross Society evolved, Prince Olasupo disclosed that Members of the Red Cross are volunteers who rescue and assist victims of natural disasters, war or crisis and accident victims by providing them with medical assistance, food, shelter and other relief materials.

He thanked the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his support to the Nigerian Red Cross which he said dates back to when he was a Commissioner for Health and Secretary to the State Government and appealed for more support through the provision of Ambulance for emergency response to convey accident victims to the hospital for prompt medical attention.

Olasupo also made an appeal to the State Government to assist the Humanitarian Society in building a warehouse where relief materials are kept. According to him, the nearest warehouse that serves Delta State and neighbouring states is located at Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital.

Barr Mrakpor while speaking shortly after his Investiture, thanked the Nigerian Red Cross Society on his investiture as a Life Associate Member and disclosed that the Red Cross was the first voluntary organization he was subscribing to and assured them that he will continue to give back to society through selfless and humanitarian endeavours.

Highpoint of the event was the decoration of the Attorney-General with coat of arm plus two crystals and Saach representing his rank and symbol of award, Officers beret representing symbol of authority and the black lanyard which symbolizes strength. Barr Mrakpor was also presented with a certificate of his global identity of membership of the International Red cross society.