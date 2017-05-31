Fayose’s aide blast Ojudu, Says; “He’s unrepentant blackmailer, hypocrite”
Special Assistant to the Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications
and New Media, Lere Olayinka has described the Presidential Adviser on
Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu as an unrepentant hypocrite
and blackmailer, who should resolve issues with his immediate family
before dabbling into matters concerning Nigeria and Ekiti State in
particular.
Olayinka, who was reacting to Ojudu’s comment that the Ekiti State
Governor, Ayodele Fayose was disrespecting President Muhammadu Buhari
whom he (Ojudu) said was old enough to be his (Fayose) father, said;
“Ojudu will be making the biggest political mistake if he believed
that this time around, he will ride on the back of political
treachery, blackmail and bootlicking to become the governor of Ekiti
State.”
The governor’s spokesperson said “Ojudu should rather advise President
Buhari to go back to his farm in Daura, Katsina State if he has become
too old to be corrected by Nigerians, who elected him and on whose
sweat he is being sustained.”
He said Nigerians, irrespective of their age and position have
inalienable rights to criticise public office holders, including the
president, adding that; “Civilian dictators like Senator Ojudu are the
ones carrying public office on their heads and playing god in the
lives of Nigerians.”
Describing Ojudu as a serial blackmailer and an unrepentant hypocrite,
Olayinka said; “It is funny that someone like Ojudu, who never took
proper care of his own father is the one talking about Governor Fayose
disrespecting President Buhari on account of his age.”
He challenged the Presidential Adviser to tell Nigerians the benefit
derived by Ekiti people from his four years in the Senate and close to
two years in the Presidency.
Olayinka said; “Here is a man who wasted four years in the Senate
without anything to show for all the millions of naira he collected on
behalf of Ekiti people now gallivanting up and down because he is in
the Presidency.
“If Ojudu had done so well as a senator, won’t he have had the courage
to seek re-election in 2015 like his two other colleagues?
“Even last year when Fulani herdsmen were killing Ekiti people and
destroying their farmlands, Ojudu took side with the herdsmen against
his own people just because he needed to be in the good books of
President Buhari.
“It is a shame that someone like him is the one talking about the
governor portraying Ekiti in a bad light when all he (Ojudu) has done
since 1999 was to champion political instability in the State.
“Is it not on record that he (Ojudu) wagged war against Otunba Niyi
Adebayo, Governor Fayose (during his first tenure) and Engr Segun Oni?
He even lied against Oni that he set his house ablaze and engineered
protest against Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) in Ibadan in 2007.”