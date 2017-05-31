Fayose’s aide blast Ojudu, Says; “He’s unrepentant blackmailer, hypocrite”

Special Assistant to the Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications

and New Media, Lere Olayinka has described the Presidential Adviser on

Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu as an unrepentant hypocrite

and blackmailer, who should resolve issues with his immediate family

before dabbling into matters concerning Nigeria and Ekiti State in

particular.

Olayinka, who was reacting to Ojudu’s comment that the Ekiti State

Governor, Ayodele Fayose was disrespecting President Muhammadu Buhari

whom he (Ojudu) said was old enough to be his (Fayose) father, said;

“Ojudu will be making the biggest political mistake if he believed

that this time around, he will ride on the back of political

treachery, blackmail and bootlicking to become the governor of Ekiti

State.”

The governor’s spokesperson said “Ojudu should rather advise President

Buhari to go back to his farm in Daura, Katsina State if he has become

too old to be corrected by Nigerians, who elected him and on whose

sweat he is being sustained.”

He said Nigerians, irrespective of their age and position have

inalienable rights to criticise public office holders, including the

president, adding that; “Civilian dictators like Senator Ojudu are the

ones carrying public office on their heads and playing god in the

lives of Nigerians.”

Describing Ojudu as a serial blackmailer and an unrepentant hypocrite,

Olayinka said; “It is funny that someone like Ojudu, who never took

proper care of his own father is the one talking about Governor Fayose

disrespecting President Buhari on account of his age.”

He challenged the Presidential Adviser to tell Nigerians the benefit

derived by Ekiti people from his four years in the Senate and close to

two years in the Presidency.

Olayinka said; “Here is a man who wasted four years in the Senate

without anything to show for all the millions of naira he collected on

behalf of Ekiti people now gallivanting up and down because he is in

the Presidency.

“If Ojudu had done so well as a senator, won’t he have had the courage

to seek re-election in 2015 like his two other colleagues?

“Even last year when Fulani herdsmen were killing Ekiti people and

destroying their farmlands, Ojudu took side with the herdsmen against

his own people just because he needed to be in the good books of

President Buhari.

“It is a shame that someone like him is the one talking about the

governor portraying Ekiti in a bad light when all he (Ojudu) has done

since 1999 was to champion political instability in the State.

“Is it not on record that he (Ojudu) wagged war against Otunba Niyi

Adebayo, Governor Fayose (during his first tenure) and Engr Segun Oni?

He even lied against Oni that he set his house ablaze and engineered

protest against Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) in Ibadan in 2007.”