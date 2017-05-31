EBOS (HEBREWS) AS GOD’S FIRSTBORN

As the firstborn (firstfruits) of God among the nations of the world, Ebos belong to God. It is God’s plan to reconnect us to our roots as His firstborn, and dig out everything that belongs to us as God’s firstborn, so that we will fulfil our mandate as His firstfruits among the nations of the world.

The firstfruits are holy, and so are Ebos. They are set apart as holy people. They carry both the priestly and kingly mandates of God over the nations of the world.In stepping up to our roles as God’s firstborn, we will begin to start digging into the well of God, to begin to pick everything that belongs to us as God’s firstfruits. It starts with true repentance from the whoredoms of our fathers in idol worship and all the abominable things they practiced and transferred to us, even in our generation We are to start by repenting and aligning our lives and nation back to God as in former times when He entered the marriage covenant with our fathers. After Solomn’s prayers for Israel during the dedication of the Temple, the Lord appeared o Him for the second time and assured him that If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land (2 Chronicles 7:14 (KJV). Holiness is the key.It is the key to His dwelling and walking among us.

As the firstborn of God therefore, we have great responsibilities from God over the nations of the world. Today’s evening (May 31st) marks the 50th day after the Feast of Passover, which marks the deliverance of our fathers from Egypt. We arecelebrating the Feast of Weeks, the Shavout whereby the LORD God almighty descended upon Mount Sinai in a marriage ceremony with our fathers through the hands of Moses to reveal His holiness to His people, and to give them His laws and statutes that will bind them to the marriage covenant. His Glory was the Chuppah that covered the mountain on that day of the marriage between Him and His people. The covenant was ratified by the blood of the animals without blemish (which pointed to the Blood of Jesus Christ to be shed for us many years later), which was sprinkled upon the people when they promised/vowed to keep their part of the marriage covenant with God, and upon the Torah (the book of the law). They thus, became God’s treasured people to bear His light over the nations of the world. In fulfilment to this feast of Weeks, on the fiftieth day after the death and the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, He sent the Holy Spirit upon the Earth to rest upon and dwell in His disciples so that they would be empowered as God’s chosen people, to carry His light, His Word into all the nations of the world, and to make disciples of all nations.

However, in the divorce that ensued between God and His people because of their continual whoredom with idol worship and all manner of evils, He scattered them across the globe. But now, in re-gathering us now from across the globe where He scattered our fathers, us, and having paid the price of our whoredom in Christ; He has shown us mercy and compassion. His gathering us from across the globe, to discover our identity as the true Hebrews, His chosen people, is in fulfilment of His promise to Abraham that His descendants will possess and dwell in the Promised Land forever, and that He (God) will be King over them. This He planned to accomplish through the throne of David, which He gave to His Son, Jesus Christ to rule over us and reign forever. He thus, will dwell and walk among us as in the days of Moses when He dwelt with them in the Tabernacle; the Tabernacle of David and the Temple of Solomon. He is restoring the former dominion of earth, His Garden of Eden and will rule over His people through Christ and the Prince who will sit as King David, on the throne of David. It is a throne of righteousness and justice (Isaiah 9:6-7)

Ebos, who are recognizing their identity as God’s firstborn among the nations are set apart as Holy. Though they believed they all descended from Gad, the fifth son of Jacob; that may be true to some of them, but they came mostly from the Levtical tribe. They have Priestly descent, and will fulfil both the priestly and Kingly mandate in the Kingdom of Christ on Earth.God’s covenant with the Levitical priesthood is everlasting covenant, and so it continues even untothe millennial Kingdom. When the Lord rode on the clouds as in chariot last year in May, as He showed me, to release some of the Ebo Prisoners from the prison where they were held as agitators (I shared the account of this in my article: WHY GOD WILL NOT ESTABLISH BIAFRA), He related to me that they are His Levites.

Levites will minister to God in the millennial Kingdom. While the sons of Zadok among them who never defiled themselves with idol worship, will stand to minister to Him in His Most Holy Place, and approach His Holy Things; the rest of the Levites will still minister to Him in the Sanctuary and the to the people.

The highway to His Mountain however, is the highway of holiness for only holiness becomes His house, for the law that governs His mountain is Most Holy. Nothing abominable will step into His Holy Mountain or enter His House

It is written that if the firstfruits be holy, the whole lump will be holy.

God is reconnecting the Ebos into a place of holiness with Him, a place of intimacy with Him, a place of intense love and unity of marriage with Him to know Him so that through them the entire nation of Nigeria and the world will know Him, experience His Glory and observe His laws and statutes.

And it shall come to pass in the last days, that the mountain of the LORD'S house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto it. And many people shall go and say, Come ye, and let us go up to the mountain of the LORD, to the house of the God of Jacob; and he will teach us of his ways, and we will walk in his paths: for out of Zion shall go forth the law, and the word of the LORD from Jerusalem. And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more. O house of Jacob, come ye, and let us walk in the light of the LORD (Isaiah 2:2-5 (KJV)

Through the firstborn, God’s firstfruits, God will sanctify the entire nations of the world for Himself and display His Glory over the earth, rebuilding His Original Garden. The whole earth shall then be governed only by the laws and statutes of God, through Christ their King.

This has nothing to do with becoming an independent nation such as Biafra for all the earth is coming under the Millennial rule of Christ, withEbos as the firstborn, to carry His torchlight into all nations of the Earth. We are coming under divine alignment to display His glory, His face for the world so that His Glory shall be revealed in all nations of the earth fulfilling the word of God that the Earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the Glory of God as the water covers the sea. Corruption, apostacies, hypocrisies, false prophecies, and all the abominable things in the sight of God will be wiped out of God’s sight in His New Garden, the earth for the Earth shall be filled with the Knowledge of His Glory. There shall be no more wars and bloodshed and rioting for nations will rather desire to come to God’s holy mountain, unto the Mountain of His holiness to seek His face and learn Hs ways.

And many nations shall be joined to the LORD in that day, and shall be my people: and I will dwell in the midst of thee, and thou shalt know that the LORD of hosts hath sent me unto thee. And the LORD shall inherit Judah his portion in the holy land, and shall choose Jerusalem again (Zechariah 2:11-12 (KJV)

Ebos, as God’s firstborn are the point of this breakthrough. The world will seek to reconnect with us for the glory of God will make us famous. This is only for those who chose Jesus Christ as their Messiah. This is ne God says that only one third of the Hebrews will enter into His Millennium Kingdom, while two thirds will be cut off and perish.

And it shall come to pass, that in all the land, saith the LORD, two parts therein shall be cut off and die; but the third shall be left therein. And I will bring the third part through the fire, and will refine them as silver is refined, and will try them as gold is tried: they shall call on my name, and I will hear them: I will say, It is my people: and they shall say, The LORD is my God (Zechariah 13:8-9 (KJV)

Behold, the eyes of the Lord GOD are upon the sinful kingdom, and I will destroy it from off the face of the earth; saving that I will not utterly destroy the house of Jacob, saith the LORD. For, lo, I will command, and I will sift the house of Israel among all nations, like as corn is sifted in a sieve, yet shall not the least grain fall upon the earth. All the sinners of my people shall die by the sword, which say, The evil shall not overtake nor prevent us (Amos 9:8-10 (KJV)

The remnant shall return, even the remnant of Jacob, unto the mighty God. For though thy people Israel be as the sand of the sea, yet a remnant of them shall return: the consumption decreed shall overflow with righteousness. For the Lord GOD of hosts shall make a consumption, even determined, in the midst of all the land (Isaiah 10:21-23 (KJV)

Even though God has gathered us, helped us recognize our identity and brought us home (more people will return from Russia and Europe); yet, only a handful shall pass through His rod for He will sieve the House of Israel and refine those who passed through His rod with fire before bringing them into His Holy Mountain.We could then call upon Him with purified lips and He will answer us.

All these things, the LORD revealed to me by His Holy Spirit and I have written volumes of books on them.

Then, for those who have returned to the LORD to worship Him in His Holy Mountain, they will not choose to sin against the LORD again:

And they shall go forth, and look upon the carcases of the men that have transgressed against me: for their worm shall not die, neither shall their fire be quenched; and they shall be an abhorring unto all flesh (Isaiah 66:24 (KJV).

It looks like the Lake of fire is positioned in a place that could easily be seen by those in the Millennium Kingdom so that they can always see people burning in everlasting fire even while In God’s Kingdom. God have mercy on all flesh!

A CALL TO THE LEVITICAL PRIESTHOOD

God is calling His Levites from across the Globe. I believe most of the Levites are in Russia and Europe, too.I feel this way because I continue to see a strong link between the Ebos and Russia, and also most of God’s people (the Jews) are in Europe, in Italy. When the LORD revealed these to me, I decided to search both Russia and Italy to see if they have the history of the Jews migration in them. It is true.

The LORD has been revealing Himself and His covenant to the Levites individually, among His people, and calling them unto the place of praises, worship and intercessions. Please stand in the gap and follow the leading of the Holy Spirit. As you can see in Daniel 2:44, European Union and every nation of the Earth, including Nigeria and Biafra will all come down. Only the Kingdom of Messiah, Jesus Christ (The Millennial Kingdom of Christ), the Stone cut out of the Mountain without man’s hand, according to King Nebuchadnezzar’s dream, shall stand. Biafra movement, is not in alignment with God’s agenda. They don’t believe in the Lordship of Jesus Christ. They, like the fake Jews in Palestine land, are into false worship. Everything God is doing, and has ever done from the beginning of creation, IS THROUGH HIS SON, JESUS CHRIST. Genesis Chapter 1, carries the person of Jesus, Who has been from the beginning. The signature of Jesus from creation is in all the books of the Bible. He is the beginning of all things and the end of all things even as He proclaimed in Revelation 22:13:

I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last

Rejection of Jesus Christ therefore, is rejection of God Himself because God is Elohim (the Creator, in plural form in Hebrew language). He does nothing without His Son and His Holy Spirit. In the Millennium teachings, we will see the details of these things. You can check out my books for more understanding of the Millennium Kingdom, and the deep things of God, which were hidden from us because of the errors of Emperor Constantine, the first Pope of Rome, and the Council of Nicea, when they made laws that forbade God’s ordinances and appointed feasts which include the Sabbatical laws.

Some of my books that on these include:

*The Messianic Temple: The LORD is There (Ezekiel’s Vision of the Third Temple)

*Divine Appointments: Feasts, fasts and the Lord’s ordinance of Worship

*The Restoration of the Levitical Priesthood: The setting Up of the Tabernacle of David

*Holiness Unto the Lord: Honoring the Lord,

*and mre

Most of them are series on Hosting the LORD'S Glory on Earth.

*The Messianic Temple: The LORD is There (Ezekiel's Vision of the Third Temple)

*Divine Appointments: Feasts, fasts and the Lord's ordinance of Worship

*The Restoration of the Levitical Priesthood: The setting Up of the Tabernacle of David

*Holiness Unto the Lord: Honoring the Lord,

*and mre

His Priestly Bride.

