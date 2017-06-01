Video Footage of robbery at AYM Shafa Filling Station in Apo, Abuja, Beside shoprite

A popular filling Station in Abuja and the environ, "AYM SHAFA LTD." was besieged by armed robbers on Sunday, 28th May 2017. The Station is situated next to Shoprite in Apo area of Abuja. The robbery was captured by a CCTV camera planted around the facility.

In another development, another Filling Station belonging to the same Company, located at Aso Pada in Mararaba area of Nasarawa State was robbed on Friday, 26th May 2017.

In Wuye part of Abuja, a Filling Station, "DANMARANA Petroleum Ltd" was robbed on the 29th May 2017.

Speaking to The Nigerian Voice, a staff of AYM SHAFA LTD. who spoke on anonymity wondered why such violation by armed robbers because according to him, all their facilities are highly secured by infra red CCTV which can capture any object even at the darkest part of the night.

The Police is on the trail of the robbers recorded in the footage. The public is advised to report any of the faces on the clip to the nearest Police Station.

The Nigeria Police should as a matter of 'call to duty" step up security around Filling stations within Abuja because of the new trend of night robberies on the stations.