Group advocates for developmental policies in water sector

The Coalition of Civil Society Working on Integrated Water Resources Management (COCSIWAREM), has advocated for the implementation of applicable development plans and policies in the water sector at the States and National levels.

The Coalition Coordinator, Mrs Eni Ayeni said this while on a courtesy visit to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

She explained that COCSIWAREM is a newly formed coalition of non- governmental organisations working on Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM) in the State.

The coordinator maintained that IWRM's approach was to involve the application of various disciplines as well as the insights from diverse stakeholders to devise and implement efficient and equiptable solution to water and development problem.

Mrs Ayeni said the function of the coalition was to raise awareness on water resources management issues, strategies and programmes as well as facilitate the resolution of water related conflicts in the state.

She added that IWRM is made up of representatives of different organizations that have common interest in water resources by teeming up to solve water management issues like flooding, erosion, pollution among others.

According to her, " The Coalition of Civil Society Working on Integrated Water Resources Management (COCSIWAREM) is a new coalition and as a result, it is necessary for us to get familirized with you as we look forward to collaborate with your media station for awareness and publicity of our activities.

"Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) has defined by the Global water Partnership (GWP) is a process which promotes the coordinated development and management of water, land and related resources in order to maximize the resultant economic and social welfare in an eqiutable manner without compromising the sustainability of vital ecosystem".

"IWRM is made up of representatives of different organisations that have interest in water resources in the state, be the users, operators or regulators. They should have a common purpose of attaining sustainable use/development of water resources.

"The membership should take on board gender interest, CBO/NGO, the academia, mass media and traditional institutions. This broad spectrum of stakeholders will now identify water resources management issues that are of common intetrest such as floods, conflicts, water shortage/scarcity pollution, deforestation etc. IWRM can start slim, and expand with learning to take on board more players." she added.