Ex-convict docked again for stealing empty crates of minerals, others in Osun

A 53-year old ex-convict, Adedeji Olumuyiwa has been arraigned before a Magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State for allegedly stealing three empty crates of minerals.

Olumuyiwa who just left Ilesa Prison Custody where he was sentenced for stealing some Biros and rulers was again docked for stealing some food items.

Prosecutor Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused unlawfully broke into the shop of one Abimbola Comfort on 26 May around Government Technical College and stole half bag of rice, Indomie noodles and some onions.

Other stolen items include some eggs, vegetable oil and palm oil, everything valuing N40,000.

Abiodun explained the offence contravened section 390 and section 413(1) of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The lawyer representing the accused, Dada Adeyinka prayed the court for his bail in the most lenient terms.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusola Aluko, granted the accused N25,000 bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till July 10, 2017 for hearing.