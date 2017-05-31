YOU ARE INSATIABLE AND RAVENOUS – APA TELLS AJIMOBI

The Oyo State chapter of the African Peoples Alliance Party (APA) has described the announcement recently made by the current Oyo state governor, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi to return to the house of senate as a joke of the century.

The state chairman of the party Mr. Tolulope Adedoyin made this statement at the end of their one day sensitization workshop aimed at rebuilding and enhancing the political structure of the party across the 33 local government councils in the state in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

Part of the statement read “our governor is just making himself a laughing stock in front of his people. He has performed woefully and still planning a come back show. This is a big slap to the good people of Oyo state. I’ll advise them to collectively stop his ambition come 2019.”

Oyo APA chairman who is also from the same senatorial district where the incumbent governor hopes to represent in 2019 described the governor as insatiable and greedy.

“The governor should know that the people of Oyo South Senatorial district are ready to elect him back to his father’s house. We are also using this avenue to commend the current Senator representing the district, Senator Adesoji Akanbi for jobs well done so far. We have passed a vote of confidence on him and ready to adopt him if he plans to recontest same office come 2019.

The party reaffirms its loyalty and support to the state and southwest zonal leadership of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) led by Alh. Yinka Olona and Dcn. Samson Olalere.

Mr. Adedoyin however instructed APA members who just clocked 18 years of age and above or have not gotten their voters card to participate in the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise.