WOMAN SETS HUSBAND AND SELF ON FIRE AFTER FIVE WEEKS OF WEDDING.

Tragedy struck in the ancient city of Kano today when a newly married woman set her husband and herself on fire over alleged infidelity.

An eye witness who spoke to our repoter stated that the couple resided at No, 54 Middle Road, Saban Gari in Kano from where the man goes to conduct his business.

Her husband who suffered severe burns, did not die at the scene and was rushed to Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital located at France road, Saban Gari, Kano where he later died.

It was learnt that the woman accused her husband of infidelity shortly after she over heard a conversation between her husband and an unidentified lady over the telephone. She suspected an amorous affair between the unidentified lady and her husband. Irked by the thought, she became enraged, went for a gallon of petrol in the house, lit it and everywhere became engulfed at about 12.00 am on Tuesday.

An eyewitness at the scene disclossed that the wife who was burnt beyond recorgnition died instantly. It was further disclossed the the couple were from Anambra State and that the wife wiho was about seven months pregnant, joined the husband in Kano three weeks after their wedding in Anambra.

A source knowledgeable to the family thinks that the man's wife may have been imposed on him by his mother, hence, the marriage may not have been rooted on genuine love.

When contacted, spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, DSP Musa Magaji Majiya, said crack detectives from the Command had commenced an investigation to unravel the cause of the dispute and they will make their findings public.