MARIYA ADAMU NYAKO:APPOINTMENT OF A DOGGED EDUCATIONIST
1 December, 2016 would remain indelible in the mind of Hajiya Mariya
Adamu Nyako, for the fact, that it was the day, that the Governor
Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, of Adamawa State approved her
appointment as the Registrar of the Adamawa Polytechnic after the
governing council has scrutinize her among others, who were contenders
for the post.
Hajiya Mariya Adamu Nyako, was born as an educationist. This is
because even before being employed by the defunct Gongola State
Government, she served as a classroom teacher during her NYSC.
Immediately after the completion of her mandatory one year service,
she was employed as a teacher with the defunct Gongola State post
Primary Management Board.
Her appointment is no doubt a prove of her commitment to the service
of the state. She had different opportunities, when she graduated from
the famous Hamidu Bello University, Zaria to work outside the state,
but she opted to stay put in the service of the state and in her
cherish profession-teaching.
Her first port of call was Government Secondary School in Gerei as a
classroom teacher and then subsequently rose to become a
Vice-Principal. She was to be appointed as Director, Family Support
Programme at the Government House, Yola where she spent one year in
1998. And was made Principal in 1999 to 2006.
Hajiya Mariya Adamu Nyako, was appointed Executive Secretary of
Adamawa State Scholarship Board in the year 2007. She was found worthy
to be elevated to the position of Deputy Permanent Secretary in the
service.
As a dogged educationist, she made it a point of duty to visit the
state indigenes in their respective schools to see how they are
fearing and at the same time, pay them their scholarship allowance.
This has go a long way in ameliorating the plight of the students from
coming to the board for their allowances.
She set a good precedence in the board, that was hitherto not in place
before leaving the board. Hajiya Mariya Adamu Nyako, has great passion
for education because it was what she learn and vow to remain in the
educational sector in her public service.
She is no doubt going to add value in her new appointment as the
Registrar of the state owned polytechnic through her commitment and
outstanding performances in the years to come.
Her appointment is well commendable and the governing council has made
the wise decision in picking her among those, that had applied for the
post when it become vacant after the expiration of tenure of the
former Registrar, who spent two terms in the office.
On her assumption of duty at the polytechnic, she promised to have a
look at the problems of the school with a view to passing them to the
management towards redressing the situation.
Hajiya Mariya Adamu Nyako, can be naughty in trying to see, that
things need to be done in the way it is suppose. She most of the time
be blunt on whatever she is doing for the simple fact, that she want
result for the benefit of all and sundry.
As someone, that has chosen the noble profession on earth, she would
not leave stone unturned in actualizing the dream of the Adamawa State
Government, that has declare an emergency on the educational sector
and the polytechnic.
Her motto is work and worship as such, she always tell her
surbodinates to maintain high spirit in the discharge of their
responsibility. In addition to that, Hajiya Mariya Adamu Nyako give
everybody the level playing, while in the course of performing his/her
official duty in order to get the desired result.
The government of the state especially the Governor Mohammed Umaru
Jibrilla, has done the right by her appointment. She is a great woman
of substance and a dogged educationist.
Congratulation, and may God show you the way. Amen.
