MARIYA ADAMU NYAKO:APPOINTMENT OF A DOGGED EDUCATIONIST

1 December, 2016 would remain indelible in the mind of Hajiya Mariya

Adamu Nyako, for the fact, that it was the day, that the Governor

Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, of Adamawa State approved her

appointment as the Registrar of the Adamawa Polytechnic after the

governing council has scrutinize her among others, who were contenders

for the post.

Hajiya Mariya Adamu Nyako, was born as an educationist. This is

because even before being employed by the defunct Gongola State

Government, she served as a classroom teacher during her NYSC.

Immediately after the completion of her mandatory one year service,

she was employed as a teacher with the defunct Gongola State post

Primary Management Board.

Her appointment is no doubt a prove of her commitment to the service

of the state. She had different opportunities, when she graduated from

the famous Hamidu Bello University, Zaria to work outside the state,

but she opted to stay put in the service of the state and in her

cherish profession-teaching.

Her first port of call was Government Secondary School in Gerei as a

classroom teacher and then subsequently rose to become a

Vice-Principal. She was to be appointed as Director, Family Support

Programme at the Government House, Yola where she spent one year in

1998. And was made Principal in 1999 to 2006.

Hajiya Mariya Adamu Nyako, was appointed Executive Secretary of

Adamawa State Scholarship Board in the year 2007. She was found worthy

to be elevated to the position of Deputy Permanent Secretary in the

service.

As a dogged educationist, she made it a point of duty to visit the

state indigenes in their respective schools to see how they are

fearing and at the same time, pay them their scholarship allowance.

This has go a long way in ameliorating the plight of the students from

coming to the board for their allowances.

She set a good precedence in the board, that was hitherto not in place

before leaving the board. Hajiya Mariya Adamu Nyako, has great passion

for education because it was what she learn and vow to remain in the

educational sector in her public service.

She is no doubt going to add value in her new appointment as the

Registrar of the state owned polytechnic through her commitment and

outstanding performances in the years to come.

Her appointment is well commendable and the governing council has made

the wise decision in picking her among those, that had applied for the

post when it become vacant after the expiration of tenure of the

former Registrar, who spent two terms in the office.

On her assumption of duty at the polytechnic, she promised to have a

look at the problems of the school with a view to passing them to the

management towards redressing the situation.

Hajiya Mariya Adamu Nyako, can be naughty in trying to see, that

things need to be done in the way it is suppose. She most of the time

be blunt on whatever she is doing for the simple fact, that she want

result for the benefit of all and sundry.

As someone, that has chosen the noble profession on earth, she would

not leave stone unturned in actualizing the dream of the Adamawa State

Government, that has declare an emergency on the educational sector

and the polytechnic.

Her motto is work and worship as such, she always tell her

surbodinates to maintain high spirit in the discharge of their

responsibility. In addition to that, Hajiya Mariya Adamu Nyako give

everybody the level playing, while in the course of performing his/her

official duty in order to get the desired result.

The government of the state especially the Governor Mohammed Umaru

Jibrilla, has done the right by her appointment. She is a great woman

of substance and a dogged educationist.

Congratulation, and may God show you the way. Amen.

Usman Santuraki

A Public Affairs Commentator

