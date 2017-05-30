GOV. GANDUJE SIGNS 3 BILLS AIMED AT IMPROVING REVENUE GENERATION IN KANO

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Monday night, signed into laws three bills aimed at improving revenue generation in the state.

The bills are Land Use Charges (Amended) 2017, Kano State Revenue Amended Law 2017 and Policy statement on the establishment of Kano Bureau for Land Management.

Shortly after signing the bills, Governor Ganduje explained that the laws were revised “in order to explore all avenues to collect revenue and to increase tax payment compliance in the state”.

Governor Ganduje maintained that the laws are also very crucial in supporting efficient land administration system in the state as they would help immensely in generating revenue from property registration and other related matters.

Specifically on the establishment of Kano Bureau for Land Management, he stated that the structure of erstwhile Ministry of Land had become outdated and incapable of coping with the challenges of modern land administration.

Accordingly, he argued that “a Bureau is more flexible and action-oriented outfit that will generate revenue efficiently and handle land matters coherently”.

The governor appealed to the people of Kano to cooperate with the government towards strengthening its land administration mechanisms, so as to fast track socio-economic development.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai

DG Media & Communications

Government House Kano