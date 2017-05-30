Ghana Coronates New Chief of Yorubas, Chief Brimah VIII

If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Source: Dr. Perry Brimah

The new Yoruba chief of Greater Accra Region.. Hamza Idris Peregrino-Brimah, was turbaned last Friday. Chief Brimah VIII was coronated under the authority and blessings of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

His turbaning followed a several month vacancy since the passing of Chief Brimah VII, Ambassador Mohammed Bashir Peregrino Brimah in September of last year .

Over the weekend the Brimah family paid a courtesy call to Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and thanked him for his support and appointing of a head of the family while the new Chief was picked.

Chief Hamza Peregrino-Brimah, popularly called "Oyinbo," is a businessman and a great grandson of Chief Brimah I, the first head of Islamic community of the Gold coast community in the early 1900s.

A grand turbaning ceremony is planned God willing after the Ramadan fasting period.

