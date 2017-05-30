‎Resign if you love Nigeria, Fayose tells Buhari

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has urged President Muhammadu

Buhari, to resign if he truly loves the country, as ill-heath is not

allowing the President to effectively discharge his constitutional

duties.

Fayose, who addressed newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, said being an

avowed corruption fighter, Buhari is now under moral burden to save

Nigeria from needless stagnation arising from his heath challenges

that have impacted negatively on his performance.

The governor said fighting corruption was not limited to ‎discovering

large sums of money here and there, but doing the right thing at the

right time.

He opined that taking a bow when necessary was also an indication of

being morally upright.

The governor, who appraised the two years of the Buhari

administration, said the All Progressives Congress-led Federal

Government had failed to deliver on its promises.

"So far, the APC-led Federal Government has been a government of

misadventure and Nigerians are worse for it. They say they are

fighting corruption but are shielding corrupt elements within their

fold.

Members of the opposition defect to the APC for protection‎. Fighting

corruption is more than discovering huge sums of money all over the

place, with nobody being traced to be the owners, moral corruption too

is bad.

"He can do us the great help by resigning. Not resigning bothers on

his integrity.‎ His absence allows others to suppress and oppress

others and that means he is allowing others ‎ to suppress their fellow

human beings.‎ There are many governments in one and they are

clueless.‎ We need an active president going by our numerous

challenges. ‎How long will Nigerians wait for an incapacitated

president‎?

‎"We cannot wait again for somebody to hold us to ransom.‎ I don't

have any bad blood against Buhari Osinbajo has no powers without the

president. He owes us the duty to tell us the state ‎of his health,"

the governor said.

On the performance of the economy, Fayose said it had gone from bad to worse.‎

He noted that the middle class had been wiped off.

"There is no middle class any more ‎.Economic indicators are not

cherry at last. They borrow money on daily basis and committing funds

that ought to accrue to all tiers of government to servicing the

loans," he added.

On the much-touted rescue of Chibok girls. Fayose reiterated that the

whole set up was a blackmail against former President Goodluck

Jonathan, adding that one day, the true story would be revealed.

On insecurity in Nigeria, Fayose said more people had been killed by

insurgents and herdsmen than in any other period in the history of

Nigeria.

He wondered why no Fulani herdsmen had been arrested and prosecuted

despite the atrocities perpetrated across the country.

