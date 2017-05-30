Resign if you love Nigeria, Fayose tells Buhari
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has urged President Muhammadu
Buhari, to resign if he truly loves the country, as ill-heath is not
allowing the President to effectively discharge his constitutional
duties.
Fayose, who addressed newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, said being an
avowed corruption fighter, Buhari is now under moral burden to save
Nigeria from needless stagnation arising from his heath challenges
that have impacted negatively on his performance.
The governor said fighting corruption was not limited to discovering
large sums of money here and there, but doing the right thing at the
right time.
He opined that taking a bow when necessary was also an indication of
being morally upright.
The governor, who appraised the two years of the Buhari
administration, said the All Progressives Congress-led Federal
Government had failed to deliver on its promises.
"So far, the APC-led Federal Government has been a government of
misadventure and Nigerians are worse for it. They say they are
fighting corruption but are shielding corrupt elements within their
fold.
Members of the opposition defect to the APC for protection. Fighting
corruption is more than discovering huge sums of money all over the
place, with nobody being traced to be the owners, moral corruption too
is bad.
"He can do us the great help by resigning. Not resigning bothers on
his integrity. His absence allows others to suppress and oppress
others and that means he is allowing others to suppress their fellow
human beings. There are many governments in one and they are
clueless. We need an active president going by our numerous
challenges. How long will Nigerians wait for an incapacitated
president?
"We cannot wait again for somebody to hold us to ransom. I don't
have any bad blood against Buhari Osinbajo has no powers without the
president. He owes us the duty to tell us the state of his health,"
the governor said.
On the performance of the economy, Fayose said it had gone from bad to worse.
He noted that the middle class had been wiped off.
"There is no middle class any more .Economic indicators are not
cherry at last. They borrow money on daily basis and committing funds
that ought to accrue to all tiers of government to servicing the
loans," he added.
On the much-touted rescue of Chibok girls. Fayose reiterated that the
whole set up was a blackmail against former President Goodluck
Jonathan, adding that one day, the true story would be revealed.
On insecurity in Nigeria, Fayose said more people had been killed by
insurgents and herdsmen than in any other period in the history of
Nigeria.
He wondered why no Fulani herdsmen had been arrested and prosecuted
despite the atrocities perpetrated across the country.