Aregbesola swears-in Commissioners, Advisers 

Osun State Governor has sworn-in commissioners and Special Advisers, two years of running the state without Commissioners.

They are to steer the ship of governance for the next one and a half years.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola had explained the reason for the delay on stringent revenue and recession, saying it is only wise to have public servants that will not constitute financial burden on the state.

Aregbesola charged the new Commissioners and Special Advisers to be diligent and dedicated to delivering the much expected dividends of democracy to the people of Osun State.

The Osun State House of Assembly had approved a list of 39 nominees as Commissioners and Special Advisers about two weeks ago.

The list, among others includes Bola Ilori, Regional Integration; Remi Omowaiye, Innovations, Science and Technology; Dr Ajibola Basiru, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Adelani Baderinwa, Information; Dr Rafiu Isamotu, Health and Bola Oyebamiji, Finance.

Others include: Senator Mudashir Hussein, Executive Cabinet; Ismailia Alagbada, Commerce, Cooperative and Empowerment and Folake Adegboyega, Culture and Tourism.

Many praised the quality of the list for parading the likes of former Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Basiru Ajibola and others who performed brilliantly in the first four-year tenure of Governor Aregbesola. Many more have also commended the list for being gender sensitive.

Similarly, some also believed the inclusion of an elderstatesman like Senator Mudasiru Hussein added value to the list

Hussein was a member of Nigeria's House of Representatives (representing Lagos State) on the platform of Alliance for Democracy(AD) between 1999 and 2007. He was also elected as the Senator, representing Osun West Senatorial District from 2011 till 2015 when he was succeeded by late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, the first executive governor of Osun state.