BOLANLE AMBODE TASKS WOMEN ON SKILL ACQUISITION

Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has again charged women in the state, to utilize the opportunity provided by various skill acquisition centres built by the state government, to get skills for their economic empowerment.

She made the remarks at the commissioning of Funmilayo Mobolaji Johnson Skill Acquisition Centre, in Ajah, a suburb of Lagos, donated by two firms, Huawei Technologies Limited and Fortis Project Services.

Bolanle said it was not fashionable for women to be idle and expect the husband to bankroll the family expenses, stressing that having something to contribute to home upkeep, went a long way in lifting the family.

According to her, ‘It is not advisable that ladies and women should live entirely on the income of their husbands. It is always helpful that the woman has something to contribute to the upkeep of the home. It also puts her in a respectable position in the family’.

She disclosed that the state government had built about seventeen skill acquisition centres around the state, that train women, ladies, widows and school drop-outs, in skills like leather works, hat-making, carpentry, shoe-making, soap-making, dress-designing and computer-studies among others.

‘As at now, Lagos State has no less than seventeen skill acquisition centres, located around the state, for the purpose of training people, especially women, ladies, widows and school drop-outs in various skills like leather works, computer studies, bead and hat-making etc’, she stressed.

She also said that the establishment of the employment trust fund by the administration of Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, was to help people become entrepreneurs, by providing funds for good business ideas and to those with skills to establish own businesses.

She commended both companies for building the centre, which according to her, had brought great empowerment opportunities closer to the people.

In her own address, the commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Lola Akande, commended the firms for their corporate social responsibility initiative, noting that the gesture would go a long way in reducing unemployment among women in the state.

Also speaking, the Chinese Consul-general in Nigeria, Mr. Lao Xiao, described Lagos as the pearl of West Africa; Nigeria and China as strategic partners, for mutually beneficial economic relations.

Managing director of Fortis Project Services, Mr. Richard Adebayo and his Huawei Technologies counterpart, Mr.Leo Li, noted that the building of the skill centre, was motivated by their firm’s passion, to improve the welfare of the ordinary people in the state.

Folashade Kadiri

Asst. Director Public Affairs

Office of the Wife of the Governor of Lagos State

Tuesday, 30th May 2017

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (m); supported by HC WAPA, Hon. Lola Akande (2nd right); chairman Conference 57, Mr. Sanya Oshijo (2nd left); and China Consul of Lagos, Mr. Chao Xiao Liang, to unveil plaque to mark the official commissioning of the newly built Funmilayo Mobolaji Johnson's Skill Acquisition Centre, by Huawei Technologies Limited and Fortis Project Services, at Alaguntan, Ajah, on Tuesday, 30th May 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, delivering her address at the commissioning of a newly built Funmilayo Mobolaji Johnson's Skill Acquisition Centre, by Huawei Technologies Limited and Fortis Project Services Limited, at Alaguntan, Ajah, on Tuesday, 30th May 2017.

