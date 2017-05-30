Okowa Yank Off Predecessor’s Projects, Says Are Not Workable

Delta State governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa has scrapped the Oleri Resort Park in Udu local government area of the state and the Wild Life Park in Ogwashi-Uku, Oniocha South council area initiated by Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, the former governor of the state.

Okowa hinted that the projects which have gulped billions of naira from the state coffers were summarily dismissed following the failure of the private partners to discontinue with any reasonable works at the two parks.

The governor gave the revelation Tuesday at the quarterly media interaction section held at the Press Centre, Government House, Asaba.

Also suspended by the Okowa’s administration, is the Delta State First Class Scholarship Scheme for graduating students of Delta origin to study in any country of their choice.

Okowa said, “I wish it were something that I could continue, you see when we hear about the economic recession, we want to just pretend as if we don’t know how deep the cut is. It is not easy, I know of a particular state in this nation where workers are on 15 months or more are in 50 per cent salaries. T is even happening now that even at the federal level, the federal universities are not receiving full paid salaries. So, when you have this very deep cut in the economy and we want to on our own pretend as a state government as if we can still chew everything that is available to us to be making great mistakes”.

He noted that there are things his government was looking at to be done and those to be stepped down at the moment in order to stabilize governance, “at a stage that we came in when we were finding it difficult to pay salaries because one there is no a lot of reduction in allocation from FAAC, reduction in internally generated revenue and eventually we also pay a lot of money to service debts and we were owing workers salaries. The question is will the worker be relieved of his duty so that I can continue with some of these scholarships programme? It was something that we found that was not going to wok”, he stated.

On the role of the governor in the impeachment of the former Speaker of the House of Assembly, the governor said, “I believe that the House of assembly of Delta State is vibrant enough and they have knowledgeable men but the real truth of it is that I have no hands in the impeachment and that is why I spent a lot of time trying to resolve a lot of issues but it appears that the large majority of the membership of the house felt that the former Speaker needed to give way. And I did not believe that after trying to reconcile everybody. In fact for four days I didn’t have to do any other thing, I am just trying to hold meetings with various sections”.

Okowa also posited that he has not right to over pressurizing members of the house into doing anything against their will, “that is why the decision was taken by them. I believe that if I were to have a hand in the impeachment of the Speaker, they won’t need to sit in the very early hours of the morning, they will sit at the appropriate time because I would have had the capacity to provide them enough security to do that but I don’t think I will get myself involved in the impeachment of any Speaker, I don’t think that is the right thing to do but they have taken their decision, they are a house, they are elected in place and it is a rule known over assemblies including the nation assembly”.

He continued: “Everybody is equal, whenever you appointed or elected into any particular office, you are only just the first among equals and anything can take place with the house of assemblies just as it happens at the national assembly”, Okowa said.