Adeleke's death; Coroner concludes he was administered drug overdose by an unqualified personnel

The Coroner Inquest set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the first civilian Governor of Osun State, late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke has concluded that the deceased died as a result of the drug overdose administered on him by an unqualified personnel.

The Coroner, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara said this while giving his verdict on the cause of the deceased death.

He explained that the deceased had been treated by the nurse, Alfred Aderibigbe for several years without a doctor's prescription and that on the particular day the deceased died, Aderibigbe had administered some drugs on him intravenously as written in his statement and confirmed by the autopsy and toxicology report.

He added that the Consultant anatomic pathologist with Lautech Teaching Hospital, Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Solaja also confirmed the deceased died due to multiple drug overdose coupled with abnormally high level of alcohol.

Ayilara thereby recommended that the qualification of Alfred Aderibigbe be further investigated by the police. He also advised the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP)'s office to look further into the case file of Aderibigbe to know the appropriate charge, if any, to press against him.

He added that the Government should sensitize people on the dangers of taking drugs without doctor's prescription.