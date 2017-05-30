Biafra sit-at-home: South East Cities shut down

As part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Biafra, the agitators of the homeland asked every Biafran to observe

today, 30th of May 2017 as a day of honouring the Biafran heros and heroine killed during the Nigerian civil war.

Initially, it was speculated that the event will have partial compliance, however, it is confirmed that there is full compliance in all cities of the South East of Nigeria.

In Owerri, all Banks, shops and even government institutions are shut down. Onitsha, the commercial nerve of the South East is under strickt observance of the sit -at- home order.

Aba, the industrial centre of the South East is also observing the IPOB directive. Enugu, the regional capital of the South East is affected. In Abakaliki, commercial activities are paralyzed as a result of the IPOB directives.