Nigerian Army Denies Shooting Igbo Secessionists, IPOB Members Who Say Nigeria Is A Zoo And Want To Break Up

The Nigerian Army on Monday denied shooting to death Biafra secessionists who want to break from Nigeria and form an Independent State of Biafra made up of only Igbo speakers.

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOP, embarked on processions today to honour those who were killed during the Biafra Civil war more than 40 years ago. They have been calling on Igbo speakers to dump Nigeria for their republic.

“The attention of 82 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to another allegation made by IPOB in a Statement the group released at about 1645 hours on Monday 29 May 2017, that – “there was sporadic shootings by the Army in Aba and Umuahia axis”.. and that soldiers opened fire on its members in Aba during a procession in honour of those who died during the Biafra civil war,” said Colonel Sagir Musa, the Deputy Director Public Relations 82 Division of the Nigerian Army.

“The Division wishes to state there was no soldier at the venue or vicinity where the procession took place. Also, there was no crisis or breakdown of law and order in Aba, Umuahia and in the whole of South Eastern part of Nigeria as to warrant/justify “use of firearms’ as falsely and mischievously alleged by IPOB propagandists.

“What is obvious, however, is an increase in the presence of security agencies on routine patrols in different locations in the region, particularly areas that are regarded as real or potential flash points. The aim is to pro actively checkmate possible security breaches in view of sordid/divisive utterances and in some cases blatant actions by secessionist agitators,” he added.