Nigeria is again moving towards precipice: Pastor Tunde Bakare

Nigeria may be tracking towards another Civil War following the yet-to-be addressed incessant killings of other Nigerians by herdsmen, the General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said.

Bakare, who was preaching in his church on Sunday, said the “country is moving towards another collapse” with the division among different groups and violence in the country.

Speaking on the topic, “All Things are Ready,” the cleric lamented that Nigerians might be forced to retaliate against the rampaging herdsmen. He said, “We are at the verge of another collapse, if care is not taken. We are pushing ourselves into the (edge of the) precipice of another civil war.