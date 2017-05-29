Man arraigned for driving recklessly in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned a 36-year old man, Tijani Hammed before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for driving his vehicle in a reckless and dangerious manner.

Prosecutor Oladoye Joshua told the court that the accused on the 25th of April at Ayekale area in Osogbo, drove a BMW car with registration No. EDT 317AA in a manner which was dangerous to the public.

He said the accused not only drove with an expired vehicle license but also caused damage to one Toyota Corolla car with Reg No. Lagos AKD 805 EE property of one Ibiyemi Ademola and valued N1,600,000.

Joshua added that the offence contravened section 21(b) of RTA law, section 18(1) of RTR Cap 113 volume 5, law of Osun of Nigeria 2003 and section 18(1) Cap 115 volume 6, law of Osun of Nigeria 2003.

In his plea,the accused pleaded not guilty of the charge preferred against him.

His counsel, Okobe Najite while praying the court for the bail of his client, assured the court the accused has reliable sureties and won't jump bail if granted.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusola Aluko granted the accused bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till 23 June, 2017.