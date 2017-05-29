President Buhari has performed well, says Yoruba Youth

The National Committee of Yoruba Youth (NCYY) has said, that Nigerians deserve to appreciate President Buhari, for the considerable progress, made by the nation,over the past two years of his administration in Nigeria.

In a statement to commemorate this year's Democracy Day celebration, which was signed by its President, Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji, the youth group said the successes recorded by the administration of President Buhari, in the areas of Job creation, anti-corruption, agriculture and the defeat of insurgency, are clear testimonies of the Buhari's administration vision and mission to restore the hope of Nigerians, in the leadership of the country, after "the failures of past administrations" in the country.

"In less than two years, President Muhammadu Buhari has ensured that every part of our country, that were once under the strong grip of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents, are liberated, a large number of our women and children abducted have been released, with about a hundred and four, of our Chibok School girls rescued. As a people, we have every reason to celebrate this two years of credible leadership under this selfless leader"

"We have no doubt, that some of the challenges inherited by the President Buhari's administration, still exist, that nonetheless, the gains so far made are too numerous to be ignored. We join other Nigerians, to celebrated the patriotic commitment of the administration, towards rebuilding our nation, from the ruins of the past" the statement added.

The group urge Nigerians, to continue their prayers, for the total recovery of President Buhari, as it also sent appreciation to every members of the cabinet, who have continued to work tirelessly towards the actualization of the vision of the administration, for the country.

"We want to also specially acknowledge the patriotism of the members of the Armed forces for their unwavering commitment towards protecting our Democracy, and most importantly, their sacrifices towards restoring peace in every part our land. We want to particularly salute the gallantry of the leadership, and of the men and officers of the Nigerian Army, for their sustained destruction of the menace of Boko Haram and its remnants in the North East and all other forms of insurgency in other parts of the country, as we pray for God's continuous protection over them." the statement concluded.