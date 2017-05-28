Men get 5 years jail term over burglary, armed robbery

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State presided over by Magistrate Habibat Basiru has sentenced two men, Saheed Opeyemi aged 30 and Idowu Rafiu aged 26 to 5 years imprisonment for breaking into the shop of one Ebenezer Adediji with intent to commit felony.

Prosecutor, Oladoye Joshua told the court that the duo committed the offence on the 10th of May at 20, Obelawo street in Osogbo around 4:00am.

Joshua added that the duo on the same time and date also stole two Bajaj motorcycles valued N552,000 property of one Ebenezer.

The two convicts who have no counsel pleaded guilty to the three count charges preferred against them but appealed to the court to be lenient with them.

The Magistrate, Habibat Bashiru however sentenced the convicts to five years imprisonment each.