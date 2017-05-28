If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

APC News | 28 May 2017 01:52 CET

THE APC INVASION OF ANAMBRA STATE
AN AUDIO OF THE PEOPLE'S PERCEPTION IN THE NATIVE LANGUAGE

By Ejimonu Udenka

The APC Threat to ‘take-over’ Anambra State has drawn the ire of Okechukwu Nwakile who calls their bluff in this Igbo audio commentary….




