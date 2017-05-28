Ramadan: Aregbesola prays for Muslims

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has enjoined Muslims across the country to increase themselves in good deeds as the Holy Month of Ramadan begins.

Aregbesola, who joined Muslim faithful at the Ajobo Central Mosque Osogbo for the weekly Jumat prayer used the occasion to pray for Muslims to expect blessings of their creator within the month.

The Governor equally charged Muslims all over the country to pray for peace and security.

In a statement by the Director, Bureau of Communications and Strategy, Office of the Governor, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon, the Governor said Ramadan is a month in which Muslims renew and redouble their spiritual efforts for the attainment of piety.

Aregbesola tasked the Muslim ummah to use the holy month to pray fervently for peace and security in the nation and the State of Osun.

He reiterated that Islam is a religion that promotes peace and it's adherents have no choice but to propagate messages and deeds among fellow faithful and non muslims alike.

The statement said in part: "This is a month that comes once in a year. It is a month designed by Allah to open the door of mercy, favour and forgiveness to His creatures.

"We should seize this opportunity to pray for the country to overcome all its social, political and economic problems.

"We must extend hands of fellowship to both Muslims and non-Muslims; use the month to share, care and show love to others.

"Above all, we must strife to be agents and promoters of peaceful and harmonious co-existence in our communities.

"We must also make a strong resolve not to revisit whatever anti-social vices and behaviours that Ramadan has prevented us from engaging in."