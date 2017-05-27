Children's Day: Osodieme Decries Violence against Children

The wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has criticized the spate of physical violence against children. She stated this in a statement on the occasion of the celebration of Children’s Day in Awka, Anambra State.

Osodieme stated that parents and stakeholders need to pay more attention to the issue of physical violence against children so as to help in the prevention since they are the closest to the average child.

Her words: “It has become increasingly clear that some parents often ignore or unwittingly aid the perpetration of physical violence against children in their daily pursuit of means of survival. We are all legally and morally bound to take immediate steps to prevent this trend which is a major impediment to proper upbringing and development of the child. I understand that it is said ‘spare the rod and spoil the child,’ but that does not excuse the physical harm and battering of children we see these days.”

Osodieme, who is the founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), a non-governmental organization that is non-religious and non-partisan which amongst other programmes, advocates for the wellbeing of the whole family especially children; said that a situation where six out of every ten children experience some form of violence,’ according to the Nigeria violence against children survey by the National Population Commission, UNICEF and Centre for Disease Control, is not acceptable and called on all levels of government and agencies to step-up monitoring.

She commended the Anambra State government for the progress towards the domestication of the Child Rights Act, stressing that the law will go a long way in assisting the prevention and prosecution of those who engage in physical violence against children.