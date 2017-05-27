If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Press Statement | 27 May 2017 18:23 CET

Civil Defence CG opens Peace Clinic in all states of the Federation.

By National Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC NHQ )

Click for Full Image Size

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has set up "Peace Clinic in all states of the Federation"

The Peace Clinic has been set up in all states of the Federation, a service to guide Nigeria through the crisis management process, and make sure that their voice is heard, leading to real change.

The corps has a total number of One Thousand, Two Hundred Chatterred Peace negotiators certified by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Gana said.

ACC EMMANUEL OKEH
CDPRO


the Life you don't touch don't talk of you
By: funmi

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists