Civil Defence CG opens Peace Clinic in all states of the Federation.

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has set up "Peace Clinic in all states of the Federation"

The Peace Clinic has been set up in all states of the Federation, a service to guide Nigeria through the crisis management process, and make sure that their voice is heard, leading to real change.

The corps has a total number of One Thousand, Two Hundred Chatterred Peace negotiators certified by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Gana said.

ACC EMMANUEL OKEH

CDPRO