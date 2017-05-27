Children Day: Obiano Foresees Bright Future for Anambra Children

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has predicted a brighter future for the Anambra child, saying that the typical Anambra child was born with the consciousness to take charge of his or her life as early as possible.

In a special Children's Day Message issued by James Eze, Senior Special Assistant on Media, Governor Obiano assured that his administration had laid down the necessary foundation that would give the Anambra child a clear chance for self-actualization, no matter the odds.

According to him, "every child matters to the government of Anambra State. That is why my administration has rolled out a robust educational policy that will enhance the ability of our children to compete in a fast globalizing world."

Pointing at the "No-child-left-behind" policy of the state government, Obiano explained that Anambra had made education free for all physically challenged children in the state up to the university level.

"We have also set up a machinery in motion that would guarantee automatic employment for physically challenged graduates in the state. Indeed, every child is important to my administration," the governor further emphasized.

Governor Obiano also explained that the numerous reforms that his administration had been pushing through in the state were all intended to enhance the living standards of the indigenes and boost the children's chances to find happiness and fulfilment in a more prosperous environment.

"I have no doubt that with the growing prosperity that my administration has unleashed in Anambra State, our children will have a serious competitive edge over their peers in Nigeria and become better prepared to challenge for a space among their mates in the global community," he enthused pointing out that the state's dominance in external exams in the past few years is a clear indication that the Anambra child is ready for the world.

He praised the children for bringing honour to the state in diverse fields of human endeavor including academics, sports, the arts and entertainment among others.