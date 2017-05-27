Okorocha Rejects Buhari’s Appointment Of Daughter, Says It Wasn’t Done In Good Faith

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, (THEWILL) – The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has rejected the appointment of her second daughter, Uju Anwuka, as a member of the Board of the Federal College of Education Technology, Omoku, Rivers State, claiming that the appointment was not done in good faith.

The particular first daughter in Imo state is married to the son of the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor announced the rejection on behalf of his daughter, describing the appointment as “unbridled mischief”.

Alleging that nobody consulted him before announcing his daughter's name as a board member of the federal institution, he claimed that he heard about the appointment like every other Nigerian.

The governor stated that he, his daughter and entire family rejected the appointment, adding that whoever was behind the “suspicious” appointment had an ulterior motive. He maintained that Uju does not need the appointment.

The statement reads in part, “To the governor, the appointment was obviously not done in good faith. Whoever was the brain behind the appointment did so out of unbridled mischief. Otherwise, the person behind the appointment would have had the courtesy of either informing the father or the mother.

“The truth of the matter is that the governor's daughter does not need the appointment.

“The governor has therefore asked whoever was behind the appointment to withdraw it since the daughter would not have needed the appointment, even if he (Okorocha) had not become governor.

“Indeed, the governor has the feeling that whoever was behind the appointment did it with something else at the back of his or her mind; otherwise, the person would have acted well by informing him or the mother or even the daughter herself. The daughter and the entire family reject the appointment.”