The Invasion: All road leads to Tafawa Balewa on Saturday June 3, 2017

The invasion, which will commence from 5pm on Saturday, June 3rd, 2017 at the Tafawa Balewa, is more than a musical concert, but a spiritual movement that will engender a release of power by the Holy Ghost that causes people to excel in different spheres of life. The Invasion, also described as a move of the Holy Spirit, expressed as a cross-generational and non-denominational music-driven revival platform for young people of the millennial, will be an explosive experience that will positively lives of thousands of youths across the country.

Significantly, the concert will undoubtedly herald the beginning of a new spiritual experience such as generational awakening, revival awakening, life-defining moments, history-making, and turning point session, among others.

Some of the invaders lined up for the event include Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Frank Edwards, Tim Godfrey, G-Force, Eben, among others.They will lead thousands of people at the Tafawa Balewa Square in the heart of Lagos in a Generational Awakening, Revival Activating, Life-defining, History-making and Turning Point Session to bring about an Invasion in Lagos, Nigeria.

You can also be part of this explosive spiritual experience by joining thousands of people from around the world who will experience the release of knowledge that provides direction and greatness for this generation. So get ready for an explosive night, get ready to experience a night of a lifetime, get ready to be invaded, so that you also can invade.

The Invasion is inspired by the Excel Platform of RCCG Apapa Family.