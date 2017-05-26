Social News | 26 May 2017 21:20 CET
VIDEO: Femi Fani Kayode says Buhari is a Deeply Wicked Man
Femi Fani Kayode speaks bluntly in a recent book lunch on President Buhari, Biafra
and other National issues.
Watch the video
Femi Fani Kayode speaks bluntly in a recent book lunch on President Buhari, Biafra
and other National issues.
Watch the video
|When two greatmen are fighting over something, it is because of absence of truth. By: Kwesi Mensah(Kinesi)
|The Invasion: All Road Leads To Tafawa Balewa On Saturday June 3, 2017
|Children's Day: Saraki, Csos Canvass Domestication Of Child Rights' Law
|Video: Femi Fani Kayode Says Buhari Is A Deeply Wicked Man
|Bolanle Ambode Seeks Better Raport Among Residents
|Why James Rodriguez Is A Perfect Move For Chelsea
|Please Don't Leave Nigeria, Obasanjo Tells Biafran Agitators
|Nigeria Embassy In Us Protests Violation Of Its Premises
|Statement On The Raiding Of The Home Of Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu
|Preventing Malnutrition: What Nigerian Women Are Doing In Agric To Sustain Food
|Nnamdi Kanu's Freedom: How Sen. Kabiru Gaya Made A Bold Statement On National Un
|Boko Haram Kingpin Surrenders
|The Ideal Igbo Persona: A Tribute To Ekweremadu @55
|Boko Haram Abducts 22 Girls In Borno
|‘centrespreadgrey Is A Testimonial To Unwavering Commitment To Disruption And Re
|Ikoyi $43 Million Cover Up Will Extinguish Flame Of Anti-graft- Huriwa:
|Ifeanyi Ubah: Diversion Of N11bn Pms Is Punishable By Death – Dss
|Meet 37 Year-old Ugandan Woman Who Is Mother Of 38 Children
|Just In: America Relaxes Visa Conditions For Nigerians
|Cancer: Women Casualties On The Increase Due To Poor Access To Hospital
|Fec Approves Constitution Of 29-member Committee On Minimum Wage
|Ill-health: Buhari Recovering Fast, Awaits Doctors Nod To Return Home
|Osun Rice Farmers Urge Nigerians To Shun Imported Rice
|The Sharing Of Cake And "biafra At 50"
|Very Mischievous fake News Claiming Buhari Poisoned Being Pushed By Same Coup-pl
|Dear Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe Is Not A Developed Country
|London Is Blue: Chelsea Is 2016/17 Premier League Champions
|Wike: Rivers Apc Fighting A Lost Battle Over Jonathan’s Assumed Comment