BOLANLE AMBODE SEEKS BETTER RAPORT AMONG RESIDENTS

Wife of governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has sought for closer cooperation and better understanding among residents of the state, while attributing the development achieved by the state since its creation to God.

She made the remarks at Ikeja, during a marathon musical concert, organized by the Golden Jubilee Praise Crew, as part of activities to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the creation of the state.

Bolanle noted that the state had cause to be grateful to God for peace, stability, prosperity, divine guidance for leaders, absence of epidemics, religious harmony and prospects of greater development in the coming years.

According to her, “We are praising God for the peace, security and stability in our state. Without peace and stability, no meaningful development can take place anywhere. All these years, Lagos state has enjoyed peace and stability to the glory of God”.

“We are praising God for His Excellency, the governor, the executive and judiciary, the state assembly, the council administrators, up to the civil servants”.

“More importantly, we are praising Him for the promise of more prosperity and greater abundance for our state. Instead of decrease, Lagos state is enjoying increase and in place of recession, we are witnessing growth and expansion”, she declared enthusiastically.

Bolanle who cited psalm 150: 1-6, likened the praise worship concert to the days and ways of King David, noting that David never stopped praising God and the more he did, the more blessings he got.

She expressed hope that if God could do this much for Lagos State in the past fifty years, He would surely do more to take the state to the next level.

She said, “Therefore, let us prepare to sing and dance to the lord like David, for this is the only way to appreciate Him sincerely for His mighty acts of love and kindness to us”.

She urged the people not to forsake the gathering of the children of God, for there is abundance of peace.

In his own address, coordinator of the concert, Taiwo Adegboyega, lauded the achievements of the Ambode administration in the area of infrastructural development, describing the concert as the contribution of his group to the anniversary celebrations.

The Golden Jubilee Praise Crew, is a group of talented youths who came together to appreciate the achievements of the present administration, under the leadership of His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.

The musical concert which lasted for 12 hours, had in attendance several gospel artistes drawn from all parts of the state.

Folashade Kadiri (Mrs.)

Asst Director, Public Affairs

Office of the Wife of the Governor,

Lagos State.

Friday, 26th May, 2017

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (left) and the coordinator of Jubilee Praise Concert, Mr. Kehinde Adegboyega, during the Golden Jubilee Marathon Praise Concert, as part of activities marking 50 years anniversary of Lagos State, at the Grandeur Event Centre, Oregun, on Friday, 26thMay 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (right) and Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas (L), during the Golden Jubilee Marathon Praise Concert, as part of activities marking 50 years anniversary of Lagos State, at the Grandeur Event Centre, Oregun, on Friday, 26thMay 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (2nd right); Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas (2nd left); and the coordinators of Jubilee Praise Concert, Taiwo & Kehinde Adegboyega, during the Golden Jubilee Marathon Praise Concert, as part of activities marking 50 years anniversary of Lagos State, at the Grandeur Event Centre, Oregun, on Friday, 26th May 2017.