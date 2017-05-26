Ambode Governor reportedly sacks pastor for allegedly embarrassing Lagos First Lady, Bolanle Ambode

Mrs. Ambode’s office supervises the church, which is under the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has sacked the Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, Venerable Femi Taiwo for allegedly embarrassing his wife, Bolanle Ambode, reports say.

According to Punch Metro, Mrs. Ambode’s office supervises the church, which is under the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs.

Reports say the Chaplain was sacked on Monday, May 15, 2017, after the Lagos state First Lady was allegedly not given a preferential treatment during an anointing service which held on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

In his sack letter, Taiwo was asked to vacate his official residence within 24 hours, without any reason given for his sack.

Speaking on the incident, the Lagos state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde said “The former chaplain had been queried a number of times in the past for conducts unbecoming of his office. The culmination of various indiscretions led to the Governing Council of the church issuing yet another query that led to his being relieved of his post.

“This has got nothing to do with the First Lady. The Chaplain is looking for an excuse to cover his insouciance. It’s nothing but cheap blackmail.”

When contacted, the Chaplain refused to comment, saying “If you have any enquiry, direct it to the church. But one thing I can say is that I have tried as a pastor to live above board. It will not be right engaging the church or the government on the pages of a newspaper.”

However, a source who spoke to Punch Metro said “Let me be straight with you, in the letter there was no reason for the sack. Whatever you are hearing are what members of the church believed could have happened. And there was indeed a protest by the church and the governing council assuaged them on the sacking.

“There was nothing official in that sacking. No investigation, no query, nothing. We had an anointing service on that Sunday. The following day, the venerable was served the sack letter.”

Another member of the Church who witnessed the incident told Punch Metro that “The church had declared seven-day fasting after we lost two prominent members.

“The Sunday service, which was declared as anointing service, was supposed to end the fasting.

“The First Lady, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, was present with her entourage. She comes to the church once in a while.

“When it was time to be anointed, the cleric asked people to come forward, adding that it was optional. Three people stood at the stage to anoint people. They included the chaplain, the presiding chaplain and one other person.

“People started stepping out one after another. The governor’s wife, after some time, also stepped out and was anointed.”

According to another member, “As she (Mrs. Ambode) stepped out, it was obvious that she was angry.

“The president of the women’s fellowship and the pastor’s wife ran after her. She shunned them, entered her car and zoomed off.

“When we came to the church on Tuesday, we heard that Venerable Taiwo had been sacked. We were told that he was sacked because the the governor’s wife didn’t get the anointing oil first and she felt disrespected.

“The man that signed the letter is also a civil servant.”

“The children went to school on Thursday without knowing that they would not be staying in the vicarage that evening. Church members bought bed and other household items for them because they did not have their own property.

“The members said their pastor did not offend them, and protested the sacking. The governing council members, however, said they should forget it because whatever came from Alausa was final. Most of the church members are civil servants who can’t talk too much,” a source said.

