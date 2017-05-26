Lasun Yusuff Urges Nigerians Abroad to Join Diversification Agenda of Buhari

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives ‎Rt Hon Lasun Yussuff has called on the Nigerians in Canada to help the government of President Muhammandu Buhari in the diversification of its economy.

The Deputy speaker in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Wole Oladimeji and made available to journalists in Osogbo, ‎he noted that no country of the world can employ 10 percent of its workforce, jobs do not reside in government but in the individual and cooperate world, adding that what government can do is to provide the enabling environment.

Deputy Speaker while responding to the appeals made by the Nigerians in Canada who came to pay courtesy ‎call on him in his office, stated that for some years back, the country has been operating a mono economy which has led to the nation’s under development.

He said that exploitation of oil has created more harm than good and since there is a conscious efforts to look into the area of developing agricultural sector, there would be need to partner with developed world that would help the nation embark on mechanised farming.

“Nigeria depended heavily on oil. We are trying to retrace our stop back to agriculture. It is difficult to do mechanized farming in the forest region except in the Northern part of the country. Process of mechanized farming is lacking in Nigeria because of mono economy.

“Agriculture is what we have to go back to and depart from the old method. Most of the scientific discovery emanated from agric sector to serve the purpose of feeding ourselves and to develop scientifically.

“We know our problem so we must not get confuse about it. We will not run away from any collaboration with any country.

“Education is the bedrock of everything. What we need in the area of education is the skill acquisition. We lack skill. If you don’t have the skill, nothing can be done. It is relevant to all the sectors

“We also want to engage in Direct Foreign Investment, adding that ICT is necessary and desirable ‎but is not contributing enough to the Direct Foreign Inestment. it is not our problem now. Am not totally against ICT but is only necessary in some selected areas.” He added.

Earlier in his speech, Mr‎ Ramesh Sangha, member of Parliament in Canada‎ who led the delegation, explained that they were in the country for possible collaboration.

He told the Deputy Speaker that they want stronger ties with Canadian government‎ so that areas of assistance could be identified.