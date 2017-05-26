Osun Rice Farmers urge Nigerians to shun imported Rice 

Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Osun state chapter on Thursday urged Nigerians to say no to importation of rice to assist in the growth and development of the economy. protested against the illegal importation of rice into the Country.

The Chairperson of the Association, Mrs S .A Salawu said this during a protest against the illegal importation of rice into the Country.

Salawu further stressed that Nigerian rice is better than foreign one that is hazardous.

She remarked that local rice production ensures massive empowerment and employment for teeming youths.

She then noted that the association would ensure production of rice three times in a year, saying they have capacity to produce 3million metric tons per circles thus 9million metric tons per annum.