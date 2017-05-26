Eminent Nigerians say Aregbesola has raised bar of good governance

It was a day of Encomia for the Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as eminent Nigerians honoured him with a Colloquim for his 60th birthday on Thursday.

At the event organised by associates of the Governor, speakers were unanimous in their assessments that Aregbesola represents the goodness of the future generations.

Lead Speaker at the colloquim and President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud, a university don and newspaper columnist, Prof Niyi Akinnaso, legal scholar, Prof Akin Oyebode, and the Director General of the Office of Economic Development and Partnership, Dr. Charles Akinola, all summed up Aregebsola’s more than six years and concluded that he has raised the bar of good governance.

In his lecture,‎ Professor Oyebode said nothing is comparable to democracy and no right thinking Nigerian will want the military to truncate the nation’s democracy again.

He described the governor as an epitome of democracy and good governance judging from the development the state has recorded since he came to power.

The don said virtue permeated Aregbesola's transformational policies be it education ,‎ youth empowerment,‎ food ,‎ agriculture,‎ health,‎ rural development,‎ security and other social infrastructure.

Oyebode noted that what is termed the dividend of democracy is nothing other than welfare of the people which not only the primary responsibility of any government but also the acid test with which government is measured everywhere.

‎

”In sum‎,‎ this was an administration that was not afraid to confront head on problems engendered by socio political transformation and which was ready,‎ willing and able to share confidences with the people that put him in office.

‎

‎”While‎ the jury is still out regarding his scorecard, e‎ven the most virulent critics‎ would agree that he has changed the Osun landscape and the rules of engagement such as to rekindle hope and confidence among the people.

‎

‎‎”A review of the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola ‎thus far,‎ would reveal no diminution of resolve and commitment to better the lot of the masses and underprivileged,‎ even in the face of dwindling financial resources.”‎ Oyebode said.

The NBA President, in his lecture, ‎said every leader must possess certain qualities for him or her to succeed among which are honesty ,‎ humility,‎ forgiving spirit,‎ confidence and commitment to the cause of the people.

Mahmoud‎ said Aregbesola possessed all these qualities,‎ which made it possible for him to achieve what he has achieved in Osun.

The NBA President listed the newly constructed school buildings‎,‎ road construction networks,‎ innovative e-learning tablet,‎ Opon Imo and the various welfare intervention programmes.

Mahmoud continued‎,‎ ”‎Aregbesola has demonstrated what it takes to be called a hero by his sterling performance.

‎

‎”I commend him for obviously raising the bar of governance in the country today. I have been to Osun and I have seen the phenomenal performance.

“Is it the quality of the schools. Is it the architecture of the schools. The infrastructural facilities scattered across the state. All these certainly cannot be by accident.”

Among speakers who delivered goodwill messages were the former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Chief Bisi Akande; Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole; the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; representative of the national leader of the APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hon James Faleke.

It was a roll call of who is who in the political circles, business and corporate communities and others that gathered to give Aregbesola a befitting birthday Colloquim.

Speaking, the Minister of Health, said Aregbesola has done well in all aspects of human's life.

According to him, "no government has ever invested in education as being done by Aregbesola's administration in the history of Nigeria.

"When I went round some of the ultra-modern schools built by Aregbesola's administration, in fact I was very amazed because I couldn't believe that a government could be so passionate about education to the extent of investing on education to that extent.

"Your achievements in the last six years have qualified you to be an unusual being whose passion for development seems to be incomparable by all strata.

"With the achievements recorded in education, there is no doubt that you are wiping off ignorance, poverty, unemployment and other societal vices in our state and Nigeria as a whole.

"You are representing the future of this country as you have brought a drastic change to governance.

Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Senator Sola Adeyeye, said Governor Aregbesola has never disappointed the people of the state.

He commended the state helmsman for turning around the socio-economic fortunes of the state since assumption of office.

Adeyeye who recalled the challenges faced by the Governor before reclaiming his mandate in 2010, expressed gladness with the giant strides made by the Aregbesola's administration.

"Aregbesola has really surprised me. He has proved to the people of Osun what good governance stands for. He brought unusual governance into the democratic system of Osun.

"He is a developer par excellence. He is a builder of sustainable development. He is a man with exemplary quality leadership. An inventor of human and capital development.

"He has changed the face of Osun in terms of good roads, good hospitals, good schools and many infrastructural projects that have given birth to a new Osun.

Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Najeem Salam, said all the lawmakers in the state identify with Aregbesola not because he is Governor but because he is a leader of leaders.”

He described Aregbesola as a great leader whose impacts have brought hopes to countless number of people in the state, Nigeria and beyond.

"Aregbesola is a man who has never found it difficult to help even if the circumstances seem to be difficult to do so. He is a great being of note that his existence has improved the lives of many.

"He has a way of navigating even when road seems to be blocked as you are always compassionate about human matter.”

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, said Aregbesola’s passion for development cannot be measured. He said, "One thing I so much respect Aregbesola for is the fact that he is a virtuous man to the core. He is an Omoluabi par excellence. Aregbesola is a man of peace.

"Aregbesola is a man whose passion for development can never be measured. He was the one that God used to install me as Ooni of Ife and to the glory of God our relationship has been cordial.

"This will be in records forever that I was installed during his tenure as Governor. It is God that gave us Aregbesola to move the state forward especially at a much needed time.

The Alaafin of Oyo, in his remark said, "‎Aregbesola is the first Omoluabi of Yorubaland. He bagged this title through his commitment to human development. He is a good example of all characteristics of a virtuous being. He is hardworking, humble and respectful as these among other qualities earned him many titles ND accolades.

" So, it is obvious even to the blind that Aregbesola has really transformed Osun just a the general well being of hi people had Ben greatly and positively impacted.

"He deserves praises ‎and commendations.”