Aregbesola promises to pay workers salary arrears soon

The Governor of Osun State, Governor Rauf Aregbesola has promised to pay the balance of the modulated salaries of its workers as soon as the economy improves.

Aregbesola said this at a colloquium organized to celebrate His 60th Birthday organized by his friends and associates.

The colloquium themed: "Raufnomics in the Transformation of Osun" was designed to assess and evaluate Aregbesola's leadership prowess, sacrifices and his administration's economic policies and programmes in the past six years, within the context of the nation’s economic challenges.

It will be recalled that at present, while workers on grade levels 1-8 receive full salaries, levels 9-12 receive 75 percent and levels 13 and above receive 50 percent.

The Governor described the workers as the hero of the his administration without which all his achievements would have been impossible.

"Osun workers and their leaders are indeed great. They stood and still stand by the administration in its most trying period. Without their unparalleled sacrifices, patience, perseverance and above all, understanding, there wouldn't have been any meaningful development.

"I salute the courage of the Osun State workers, they are the true heroes of my administration. As soon as the economic condition improves, we shall settle all the arrears and make increases," he said.

Discussing the colloquium lecture, the lead Speaker and President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abubakar Mahmoud said to succeed, every leader must possess among other qualities, honesty, humility,‎ forgiving spirit,‎ confidence and commitment to the cause of the people.

Mahmoud‎ stated that Aregbesola possessed all these qualities,‎ which made it possible for him to record what has been achieved in Osun.

The NBA President listed the newly constructed school buildings‎,‎ road construction networks,‎ innovative e-learning tablet (Opon Imo) and various welfare intervention programmes as what stands Aregbesola out among his peers.

”‎Aregbesola has demonstrated what it takes to be called a hero by his sterling performance. I commend him for obviously raising the bar of governance in the country today. I have been to Osun and I have seen the phenomenal performance."

In his submission,‎ a professor of law from the University of Lagos, Akin Oyebode described the governor as an epitome of democracy and good governance, judging from the development the state has recorded under his watch.

”In sum‎,‎ this was an administration that was not afraid to confront head on, problems engendered by socio political transformation. He is a administrator that is ready,‎ willing and able to share confidence with the people that puts him in office.

‎”E‎ven the most virulent critics would agree that he has changed the Osun landscape and the rules of engagement such as to rekindle hope and confidence among the people.

‎‎”A review of the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola ‎thus far,‎ would reveal no diminution of resolve and commitment to better the lot of the masses and underprivileged,‎ even in the face of dwindling financial resources.”‎ Oyebode said.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole remarked that Governor Aregbesola has done well in all aspects of human life, saying no government has ever invested in education as being done by Aregbesola's administration in the nation’s history.

"When I went round some of the ultra-modern schools built by Aregbesola's administration, in fact I was very amazed because I couldn't believe that a government could be so passionate about education with such an investment. .

"Your achievements in the last six years have qualified you as an unusual being whose passion for development seems incomparable.

"With the achievements recorded in education, there is no doubt that you are wiping off ignorance, poverty, unemployment and other societal vices in our state and Nigeria as a whole. You are representing the future of this country as you have brought a drastic change to governance."

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, remarked that Aregbesola’s passion for development could not be measured. He described him as 'a virtuous man to the core, an Omoluabi par excellence and a man of peace.'

"Aregbesola is a man whose passion for development can never be measured. He was the one God used to install me as the Ooni of Ife and to the glory of God our relationship has been cordial.

In a remark, the Alaafin of Oyo proclaimed ‎Aregbesola as, the Foremost Omoluabi of Yorubaland.

"He bagged this title through his commitment to human development. He is a perfect example of all the characteristics of a virtuous being. He is hardworking, humble and respectful.

"It is therefore obvious even to the blind that Aregbesola has really transformed Osun and has improved the general well being of his people.

Among other notable guests at the occasion were the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, Senator Sola Adeyeye, Senator Babajide Omoworare and James Faleke who represented the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.