Music: Perps - Frozen Street (Prod. By Shezzeh)

​ MeritoKracy Music Group (Often stylized as MMG) Queen Perpetua Ifeyinwa Aleke known simply as Perps, is a Nigerian talented Igbo Rap hip-hop artiste from Enugu, Nigeria.

She is here again with this fine tune, titled "Frozen Street". This is a great follow up track and it's one especially for the streets as her catchy punchlines is something else.

The sizzling AfroTrap Joint was produced by one of East's finest producers Shezzeh.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BabyPerps [@BabyPerps]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/babyperps [@babyperps]

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/aifeyinwaperpetua1

DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/221551/by/prxojhIOiH

ARTWORK LINK

https://my.notjustok.com/track-image/19027/19027_3c57a5d203ca9d0acf48e53ac5eb39b966f8b8bfff862510e00be33e619aff99.jpg

#Rhythm #Rhymez & #Punchlinez

WWW.LYRICAL4CES.COM

Twitter | FaceBook | Linkedin | BBM | Instagram

+2348056167066