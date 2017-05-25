Epe boils as kidnappers invade school, abduct principals, students

Gunmen suspected to be militants on Thursday morning invaded Lagos State Model College, Igbo Nla, Epe, Lagos, abducting the principals and some students.

The kidnappers were said to have stormed the school in the early hours when the students were at the morning assembly.

The gunmen abducted the principal of the junior secondary school, Mr. Oyesola and Mr. Akirinmade who is the Principal of the senior secondary school. They also abducted some of the students.

Presenting the case to the House of Representatives, the member representing Epe Constituency, Wale Raji, appealed to the House to call on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State to treat the case with utmost urgency.

The House suspended other proceedings to attend to the matter and asked the police to mobilise and rescue the principals and students.Punch