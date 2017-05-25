PDP Delta Mandate Pulls Party Heavyweights To Delta Central

Delta Central Senatorial District on Monday, May 22, 2017, strategized ahead of the 2019 general elections with a vow to deliver Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, again. Speaker after speaker at the maiden outing of the Delta Central Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta Mandate, a political pressure group, held at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, resolved to work for the victory of the party in 2019.

They agreed at the ceremony, well attended by PDP chieftains across the state, including the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, to work round the clock to ensure victory for Governor Okowa in the 2019 governorship election in the state, imploring members of the party to be united instead of been divided. The National President of the group, Chief Isaac Awuzia, who spoke at the occasion, said the group has been on ground since 2013 with the sole aim of making Okowa the governor of the state. He said that with 2019 around the corner, the political group decided to come out for the first time to start mobilizing and working for the return of Governor Okowa in 2019.

On his part, Prof Sam Oyevwaire in his goodwill message said that; "When the going was tough, I did not know that this group was there for me. Time were really tough and we did not know who was there for us. We have been on this but we are up to the task. Governor Okowa knows more than all of us." He thanked all the executives of the group for honouring him and called on Delta Central to continue to support PDP. Also speaking at the occasion, Chief Solomon Areyinka said that the group was formed in 2013 with a vision to act as a catalyst group to

PDP.

He said, "Now most members are now commissioners and high government office holders. We drew this vision with Governor Okowa which led to his victory. Some members have left this group because they have soiled their hands. We are going to drive this vision beyond 2019.

Chief Edwin Uzor commended the coordinators from various local government areas of the state, noting that the group is a firm one that does not weaver and stands for the truth. "You cannot win elections without this group in Delta state. Self supervision is the best form of appraisal. I urge all of us to go back home and work for the party. We believe in consultation. We must do it together and must not take laws into our hands. The end of any election is the beginning of another election. Campaign has started.

We will leave to another senatorial District. Join hands with us to move this group forward," he added. Chief Mike Adiotomre, on his part, noted that Delta Central has never been in opposition, assuring that Delta Central will deliver Okowa again. He said, "With the performance of Governor Okowa so far, we know we belong to a progressive party. We shall stand with Governor Okowa come 2019. He is the father of our government. All the leaders and elders

have given their support to Governor Okowa. Our ambitious is to make sure the party takes over national government. While we are working to make sure Governor Okowa wins in 2019, we should work to make sure PDP

wins at the federal level.