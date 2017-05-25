NGO sensitises students on Menstrual hygiene

As part of the activities marking the 2017 Menstrual Hygiene Day, A non-governmental group, Adonis Quality Life Initiative, today sensitized students (girls) of the Osogbo Government High School in Osun State, on how to maintain an adequate hygiene during their menstrual period.

The project coordinator, Mr Seun Ayo Isola explained that the goal of the organization was to educate young girls on how to have an hygienic and pain free menstrual period

In his speech, the chairman of the event who is the Managing Director of Prince Financial Services, Prince Arojojoye Joseph admonished the students to always maintain high level of hygiene during the period.

He also appreciated the efforts of the MD of the Organization, Mr Ademiju James Omodara in impacting young female students both in Nigeria and USA with the invaluable knowledge.

Mrs Comfort Afolabi from the Ministry of Women Affairs, urged the girls to shun taking sugary food items during their period. She explained the effect of that is stomach ache and general body unrest.

She implored them to rather go for fruits, vegetables, eggs, enough rest and sufficient amount of water intake.

She however stressed that the most important thing to avoid during the menstrual period is sex. She advised the girls to stay clear boyfriends so as to avoid unwanted pregnancy.

Also speaking, Mrs Olubunmi Adeyemo from the Ministry of Health buttressed the speech of Mrs Afolabi and urged the girls to avoid using toilet roll as menstrual pad, she explained it is not hygienic enough and does more harm than good.

Prophetess Adewoyin in her own speech, noted neatness during the menstrual period is very important and implored parents to enlighten their girls properly on the rudiments of menstrual hygiene.

The major facilitator of the event, Doctor Olajide Ajao, advised the girls to seek advice from elder ones on menstrual upkeep and not from their friends who just started having her menstruation too.

His words, " If you are just seeing your period for the first time, tell your mum or elder sister not even your brother because he wouldn't have much to say about it except he is a doctor. Don't confide in your friend who has just started her period too.

"If you would be using clothes as menstrual pad, then endeavour to wash well, dry directly under the sun, do not hang in your bathroom and iron afterwards. But because you might not be able to maintain the care of the clothes, please use pad.

"You should also prepare for your period, study your menstrual cycle and when it is getting near, you can starting taking pads to school just so it comes while you were in school." He added.

While thanking the organization for the giving the students such an opportunity to get enlightened on personal hygiene during menstrual period, the school administrator, Mrs Adefisayo urged the girls to make good use of the knowledge learnt and implored them to be careful with the opposite gender.