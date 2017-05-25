FASHOLA MAY BATTLE WIKE OVER A PARCEL OF LAND IN PORT HARCOURT

There are emerging indications that the Rivers State Governor might yet wage another war with the Federal Government soon following an alleged takeover of parcel of land belonging to the federal Government by Governor Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Problem is said to have began when few weeks ago when Wike ordered the demolition of make-shift structures under Mile I flyover being used as loading bay by some transporters.

Apart from transporters, other petty business operators said to be over 10,000 persons were said to also be displaced.

Findings show that Federal Ministry of land had authorized the transporters to use the area as loading bay decades ago.

The transporters who had appealed to Governor Wike to allow them continue using the area were resisted by the Governor.

we gathered that having failed to get Wike's nod, the transporters notified the federal Agency that gave them permit to operate and that the Federal Ministry of lands, Works and power had expressed disappointment over Governor Wike's trespass into Federal Land and have initiated measure to stop Wike from trespassing.

When our reporter visited the scene which is directly opposite the state Newspapers corporation, the area was being fenced by the state government.

A source from the Federal agency in Abuja said Federal Government was taking urgent steps to frustrate Wike's actions as both the federal Ministry of transport which is headed by the former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi may be drawn into the battle as Wike's encroachment had failed to observe the right-of-way of the rail line in the area.

Meanwhile, some of the displaced business operators in the area had accused Wike of plotting to take over the area for his personal transport company, even though the Governor had explained that he would use the area for construction of Jubilee Tower.

Some of them who spoke to our reporter said Wike enjoyed great support from the operators during his governorship election and promised upgrading the are by inter locking it, providing light and public toilet as well as stopping several illegal levies being forced on the users.

However, to their greatest surprise, instead of fulfilling his promise, Wike had sacked them and left them confused and helpless as they do not know what next to do particularlyat the present harsh economic situation in the country.

Madam Charity, a native of Akwa Ibom State said, "Governor Wike has proved by his recent action that he is a man who cannot be trusted. He made series of promises to us and based on which we supported him, but instead of fulfilling them, he had come to chase us away from a place where we find our daily bread. I regret supporting Wike because he is a wicked and heartless leader".

Another respondent, Christiana Promise a hairdresser" said Wike has disappointed me. This is a man I loved and trusted so much, I mean I was prepared to die for him during campaign hoping that if he win things will be better for me, but imagine how he is paying us back".

Promise said, "I am here managing my hairdressing business because there is no work since after my graduation, now he has sacked us. That means he wants us to turn to ashawo, God Forbid".

Wike's commissioner for Urban Development, Hon. Chinyere Igwe, said the sacking of the operators in the area was part of Governor Wike's urban renewal policy.