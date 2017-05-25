How to Preserve the Nigerian Environment

Each and every country is faced with various challenges which tend to hamper its growth and the governments have been trying its best at ensuring that they tackle these things which range from earthquake, war, terrorism, environmental issues and many more. The aim of this article is to discuss part of the challenges facing the Nigerian environment which is waste management which has taken over the major part of part of some drainage systems in some parts the country.

Talking about waste product varies but I will be picking Nylon is the main topic to talk about and that is because it is the major packing product majorly used by the citizens on regular basis and as a result, there is need to look into how it can be well utilized without causing challenges in the Nigerian environment, Lagos to be precise.

Taking a good look at some parts of the drainage system in Nigeria, one will surely see either sachet water Nylon or packaging Nylon thrown into these drainage system which can be well utilized that it will result into money making venture. How, you might want to ask and the answer is not far fetch as with simple recycling, the Nylons can be taken off the streets of Lagos.

During this season of rain which happens to flood some parts of the cities it is certain that one is bound to see some of the Lagos roads well flooded because the drainage system is bad. Some set of people throw dirty inside the drainage and part of what is seen in these dirty happens to be Nylon bags while other wastes are just minor.

From the roadside food sellers, who often sell to customers in nylon bags, to the bakers that sell pastries, confectioneries and bread, nylon usage is on the increase.

But of these users, what percentage pauses to reflect on the side effects of Nylon waste on the environment? While other items, such as paper and leaves decompose with time and even help to improve the soil quality, nylon is not biodegradable, which means it tends to retain its nature and stays the same, decades after use.

So, heaps of Nylon thrown away 20, 30 years ago are still lying buried intact in various dumpsites and other places. Surely this cannot be favourable to the environment? A lot of these nylon bags are found in the water ways and oceans, which inevitably get into the fishes and animals inhabiting these waters. We, human beings eat fish and meat, which means everything ends up in our system. This has a lot of health effects on human beings.

In achieving this, the government or private company can engage unemployed youths in the community to other levels to pick these Nylons wherever they can get them as waste, then give a meeting point where they can stay, wash these Nylons with clean water, dry them in the sun and pack them well in a big sack then pay them well.

After that is done, these clean Nylons will then be taken to a recycling company for recycling which in turn produces another product which can be used to produce another Nylon for packaging. Now some points have been stated here but it will be a great idea if these types of Nylons are well explained on how to be used after being recycled. For the regular black Nylon which are used for packaging goods, if they are collected and well washed, after the recycling stage, it can be used to produce another Nylon and this will also help to save cost of importation of virgin material into the country. Now, for the sachet water waste Nylon, these also goes through same process of washing and drying in the sun and then to the recycling plant which will also produce another material for production but this cannot be used to produce light packaging Nylons rather it can be used to produce thick bags like the Poly bags being used to pack larger goods in the market.

This is because the type of material being used to produce these sachet water Nylons are different from the ones used in producing the smaller types of Nylons. The thick Nylons are being run on a slow speed in the machine so the thickness can be balanced which is why the recycled sachet water Nylon best fits into the reproduction of the thick bags.

Although one might say that the cost of getting a recycle machine is very expensive but getting it can go a very long way in helping savage the high rate of Nylon waste in the environment and aside using the recycled products for production, collection of the Nylon as waste will go a long in creating job opportunities for the youths, so no one is at lose here.

My experience in the Nylon manufacturing company where I worked for about five years has gone a long way to show that it is a very lucrative business if one can afford the machines used for its productions and recycling productions too. It is important to note that in recycling these Nylon, water will also be needed because the melted Nylon passes through water to become a finished material ready for production.