Prince, others in court for installing traditional ruler without consent of Ata-Oja of Osogbo

One Prince Lateef Jayeola, has found himself in a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State for partaking in the installation of Baale of Irepodun, Oke-Osun without the authority of Ata-Oja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun.

Jayeola aged 52, was arraigned along with Akande Sulaimon aged 71, Chief Oladunjoye Abdullahi aged 60, Isiaka Balogun aged 62, Basiru Odomade aged 62 and Adesina Oriyomi aged 52.

Prosecutor Adegoke Taiwo, told the court that the accused persons conspired to cause a breach of public peace when they forcibly installed chief Oladunjoye Abdullah as the Baale of Irepodun, Oke-Osun against the authority of the Ata-oja of Osogbo.

He said Chief Oladunjoye also held himself out to be installed as the Baale without the approval of constituted authority of the Ata-oja.

Taiwo explained the offences are punishable and contrary under section 21(1)(a)(b) Cap 25 and section 23(2)(a)(b) of Chieftaincy law of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

He added that the offences also contravened sections 249(d) and 517 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

The accused persons however pleaded not guilty of the charges levelled against them.

Their counsel, Barrister S O Abiona implored the court to grant them bail in the most liberal terms.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusola Aluko granted the accused persons bail of N100,000 with two sureties each and adjourned the case till July 18, 2017.