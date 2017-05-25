United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Famine, Violence, and Forced Displacement

Tens of millions of people are in need of humanitarian assistance as a result of the man-made crises in South Sudan, Nigeria, and Yemen - all of which are driven by violent conflict - and Somalia, where ongoing conflict is compounding the effects of severe and prolonged drought

WASHINGTON D.C., United States of America, May 25, 2017/APO/ -- Today the United States announced more than $329 million in additional humanitarian assistance to provide urgently needed aid to the millions of people affected by food insecurity and violence in South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia, and Yemen. This additional funding brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance for these four crises to nearly $1.2 billion since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2017.

With this new assistance, the United States is providing additional emergency food and nutrition assistance, safe drinking water, life-saving medical care, and shelter for those who have been displaced, both internally and as refugees, as well as protection for civilians. The United States is also supporting health, sanitation, and hygiene services to help stop the spread of preventable disease - a leading cause of death during food crises.

Tens of millions of people are in need of humanitarian assistance as a result of the man-made crises in South Sudan, Nigeria, and Yemen - all of which are driven by violent conflict - and Somalia, where ongoing conflict is compounding the effects of severe and prolonged drought. These crises are forcing people to flee within and beyond their country borders, disrupting agricultural production and livelihoods, and severing families from their social support systems. Ongoing violence - including deliberate attacks on civilians and relief workers - continues to prevent aid from reaching those most in need.

The United States is one of the largest donors of humanitarian assistance in all four crises. The assistance we provide represents the best of America's generosity and goodwill, while improving our national security by strengthening relationships with nations and people around the world. We will continue to work with our international and local partners to provide the life-saving aid needed to avert famine and to support surrounding countries that have been impacted by these crises. We commend the generosity of neighboring countries to receive refugees fleeing these crises, and urge other humanitarian donors to increase their level of support during this critical time of need.