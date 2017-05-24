EX-LEGISLATOR NWOKO WINS HURIWA'S RIGHTS AWARD

In a letter dated April 20th 2017 the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko who applauded Prince Ned Nwoko for his tireless effort geared towards establishment of Africa's and Nigeria's first ever full Sports University to be located in Delta state also stated that the former legislator made remarkable imprints in the human rights sector given the large volumes of bills he sponsored between 1999 and 2003 which significantly impacted on the sustenance of civil rule and respect for human rights.

The Rights Group commended Prince Ned for the some of these great bills which included one that proposed the whistleblowers policy as a strategic tool to battle the scourge of corruption and economic crimes.

HURIWA had in the letter told Prince Ned Nwoko thus: "We felicitate with you on your numerous developmental and socially uplifting activities and for the numerous humanitarian ventures that your good offices through your good self has undertaken for a significant period of time."

"We are happy with your relentless zeal to bring into fruition tge first ever African Sports University which you graciously sited in your state of birth in Delta State".

"Following the conclusion of the nomination process, we are hereby informing you that you won the hotly contested voting process which took three days on the social media which inevitably resulted on our decision to nominate you as the winner of the aforementioned maiden human rights award in the category of PROMOTION OF GOOD GOVERNANCE".

HURIWA which was registered one decade ago is set up to deploy the members’ creative talents as writers to promote, protect and project the human rights of all Nigerians and other law abiding citizens resident within Nigeria;

* To organize periodic seminars and training workshops locally for human capital development specifically on the tenets and ideals of Human Rights and the rule of Law;

* To attend International Workshops and Seminars targeted at the promotion and protection of human rights;

*To conduct periodic studies on ways, means and strategies for promoting and protecting human rights of law abiding citizens;

*To highlight human rights challenges confronting the persons in conflict with the law and seek for constructive modalities for redressing such violations; and

*To recognize excellence and good governance standards in the polity through yearly award ceremonies for exceptionally good, tested and trusted leaders in both the corporate and public sectors.

The process of selection would be by transparent mass participation strategies.