Lautech Students protest school strike

Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (Lautech) on Wednesday took over the streets of Osogbo, the Osun State Capital to protest what they described as the neglect of the school by the Osun State Government who joint-owns the institution.

The protest which began around 11am this morning resulted in a huge traffic as the angry students blocked the Olaiya Junction leaving motorists coming from different segments of the town to wait for about 40 minutes while the protest lasted.

With several placards carrying inscriptions like “AREGBE IS A FAILURE” “SAVE LAUTECH NOW” “100 LEVEL – PRESENT, INCOMING AND AWAITING, the students marched from the State House of Assembly down to Olaiya Junction where they demanded the quick intervention of Governor Rauf Aregbesola to their plight.

According to the leader of the protest, the Osun State Government has failed to address their demands in providing its own part of the subvention for the institution.

The Protesters said they were also out to intimate the two owner states of Oyo and Osun of their lecturer’s refusal to continue their academic session after completing their examinations a fortnight ago.

According to information, the lecturers at a congress agreed on the “NO PAY, NO WORK” rule which has paralyzed academic activities in the citadel of learning for about a month.

It will be recalled that students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology had prevented prospective candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from writing their examinations last Monday in the Ogbomoso campus of the ivory tower due to the pervasive industrial actions experienced since last year.

