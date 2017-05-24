Osinbajo condoles Channels TV, family over death of Chukwuma Onuekwusi

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed sadness over the news of the death of Chukwuma Onuekwusi, the Channels TV State House Correspondent.

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, on Tuesday, Osinbajo extended heartfelt condolences to Onuekwusi's family as well as Channels TV family on the very sad passing of Onuekwusi.

“He also commiserates with the State House Press Corps over the passage of their professional colleague, who combined high professionalism, wit, dedication and patriotism in his diligent reportage of activities in the Presidential Villa.